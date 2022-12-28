e-Paper Get App
Maharashtra legislature winter session to conclude on December 30

The decision was taken at the Business Advisory Committee meeting of the state assembly and state council; the meetings of BACs of two houses were held on Wednesday.

Sanjay JogUpdated: Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 11:36 AM IST
Nagpur Vidhan Bhavan | Picasa
Nagpur: The ongoing winter session of the Maharashtra Legislature will conclude on December 30. The decision was taken at the Business Advisory Committee meeting of the state assembly and state council.

The meetings of BACs of two houses was held on Wednesday as decided in the earlier meeting.

The leader of opposition Ajit Pawar had demanded that the government should hold winter session for three weeks and argued that the state government should not curtail the session as the issues within regard to Vidarbha and Marathwada need to be discussed at length.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said that the government was in favour of a three-week duration of the winter session. Both had claimed that the government would not curtail the duration and that they would provide enough time for discussion on Vidarbha and Marathwada issues.

