Maharashtra winter session: MVA legislators stage walkout over suspension of Jayant Patil, border row with K'taka | Sanjay Jog/ FPJ

Nagpur: The MahaVikas Aghadi legislators on Monday staged a walk out in the state assembly after the Shinde Fadnavis government did not table a resolution on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue. They also protested against the non withdrawal of suspension of the NCP legislator Jayant Patil

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar demanded a resolution on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue as it is quite important for the state. His demand was against the backdrop of the resolution passed by the Karnataka Assembly holding Maharashtra responsible for ‘’creating’’ the border dispute. The resolution also claimed that Karnataka will not give an inch to Maharashtra.

However, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that since Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has gone to Delhi, no decision on both the issues raised by the opposition can be taken in the house.

Expressing displeasure over Fadnavis’ announcement, MVA walked out of the assembly boycotting the proceedings.