Maharashtra winter session: MVA boycotts assembly proceedings, protests over Jayant Patil’s suspension & border row with K'taka

Maharashtra winter session: MVA boycotts assembly proceedings, protest over Jayant Patil's suspension & border row with K'taka

Nagpur: The Maha Vikas Aghadi legislators on Friday protested the suspension of former minister and senior NCP legislator Jayant Patil and boycotted the proceedings on state assembly. However, they will be participating in the proceedings of state council.

The MVA legislators to register their protest against Patil's suspension and lack of opportunity to speak tied a black ribbon on their hands.

‘’We boycotted the proceedings to protest against the suspension of Jayant Patil. Everyone has seen Jayant Patil's behavior, his speeches, and his nature in the last 32 years of his career. So, the government should revoke the suspension and allow Jayant Patil to take part in the proceedings. This is our unanimous stand and the action against him should be withdrawn. As this demand is not accepted, we have boycotted the proceedings,’’ said the leader of opposition in the state assembly Ajit Pawar.

State govt slammed over interstate border row with K'tka

The protesting legislators also slammed the incumbent Shinde-Fadnavis government over the border row with Karnataka; they sloganeered against government for not taking an aggressive stand after the southern state passed resolution declaring that they will not be given to Maharashtra.

Speaking on the issue, Pawar said, "We have informed the Chief Minister and the Assembly Speaker that the Karnataka Chief Minister has passed the resolution which has upset the Marathi people residing in Belgaum and other border area. Maharashtra’s pride is being hurt. We told them that in the same manner, we should pass a resolution using strong language on Monday. The Opposition will support the resolution and there will not be a problem in its passage,’’ he noted.

The protestors also targetted Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over the alleged NIT land scam even though the government has told the court that the land allotment has been cancelled.

Aaditya Thackeray slams Shinde-Fadnavis govt

The Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray MLA and former minister Mr Aaditya Thackeray lashed out at the Shinde Fadnavis government saying that the treatment given to the opposition was the death knell for democracy.

‘’I have never seen the ruling party legislators come to the well and stop the proceedings. We are standing on the side of 'Satyamev Jayate' (fighting for the truth), but the ruling party is on the side of 'Sattamev Jayate' (Fighting for power). However, the ruling alliance will never win. No matter how much they suppress our voice, Maharashtra will not allow them to sell plots, we will not be afraid of Karnataka," he noted.

Thackeray further added, "Opponents are not allowed to speak on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue. Today is World Farmers' Day, but the state government has not declared a wet drought despite heavy rains.’’ He added that despite the border dispute is pending in the Supreme Court the efforts are made to escalate it.

Ashok Chavan too targets State govt

The former chief minister and veteran Congress legislator Ashok Chavan also targeted the state government for not allowing the opposition to express their views.

He also criticised the state government’s indecisive role on the border issue when the Karnataka government passed a resolution stating that they will not give an inch of land to Maharashtra.