Karnataka House says border row with Maharashtra is 'closed chapter'

Bengaluru/ Nagpur: The Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Thursday unanimously adopted a resolution underscoring that the boundary dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka is “a closed chapter” as 66 years have passed since the Mahajan commission, which resolved the dispute, was formed, and people of both the States have lived cordially over the decades.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai moved a three-page resolution condemning the recent statements by Maharashtra leaders on the border issue and also efforts by Maharashtra ministers to “instigate” people by trying to enter Karnataka when the situation was sensitive.

State won't compromise on issues in the interests of Kannadigas

The resolution declared that there was no question of compromising on issues related to Karnataka’s land, water, and language, and the interests of Kannadigas. Everyone was committed to initiating constitutional and legal measures unitedly to protect the state’s interests, it said.

The resolution accused Maharashtra of violating the formula suggested by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure peace and said these episodes would be brought to the notice of the Centre.

Mr Bommai launched a counter-attack on Maharashtra’s Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackery) MP Sanjay Raut for his remark that they would “invade” Karnataka on the lines of China invading India. An unusually stern Mr Bommai warned him of legal action and said that use of such uncivil language was shocking.

Opposition in Maharashtra slam Bommai

Hours after the Karnataka Aassembly passed the resolution, the opposition in Maharashtra attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in the neighbouring state saying that villages with Marathi speaking people should come to the state and should be part of Maharashtra. “We will take every inch of our land. What is in their hands?” asked leader of opposition Ajit Pawar.

“Even after mediation by the Union home minister, the Karnataka government is making provocative statements and curbing the movement of vehicles from Maharashtra. This is the failure of the current government. Why are they afraid? Why doesn't the government move a resolution extending support to the Marathi speaking people in the border areas and expressing resolve to get our land in the state? Why is the government aggressively not doing the job of providing relief to Marathi people living and struggling for generations?” he asked.

Pawar accused a Kannada organisation of causing rift

“I strongly condemn the resolution passed by the Karnataka government. We are all against it. The chief minister of Maharashtra is also taking a cautious approach and is not aggressive,” said Mr Pawar, targetting the government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for being indecisive and soft on the border issue.

Mr Pawar claimed that the people from Maharashtra did not create border disputes. “Instead, an organization in Karnataka raised flags and protested. Thereafter, some villages from Jat tehsil in Sangli district started talk about going to Karnataka, if the Maharashtra government does not give funds for development work or solve their problems.

The authorities, to divert attention, said that the mastermind is someone else and is holding meetings of organizations and inciting people. However, I firmly believe that no party or organization related to any opposition party in Maharashtra will do this kind of dirty politics. We are sure that constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi will not do this,” he said.