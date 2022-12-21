Maharashtra-K'taka border row: CM, Deputy CM should give befitting reply to Bommai; pass resolution extending support to Marathi-speaking public, says Ajit Pawar

e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra-K'taka border row: CM, Deputy CM should give befitting reply to Bommai; pass resolution extending support to Marathi-speaking public, says Ajit Pawar

Leader of Opposition, Ajit Pawar, further stated that the Opposition will unanimously support the resolution which the state government will table extending support to the Marathi-speaking public in border area.

Sanjay JogUpdated: Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 11:48 AM IST
article-image
Ajit Pawar | PTI
Nagpur: A day after Karnataka Chief Minister Mr Basavraj Bommai reiterated that Karnataka will not give an inch of land to Maharashtra, the leader of opposition in the state assembly Mr Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said that the Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Mr Devendra Fadnavis should take aggressive postures and give a befitting reply to Mr Bommai. 

‘’The Karnataka CM and the state government have said that it will not give even an inch of land to Maharashtra and a resolution in this regard is also going to be brought in the Karnataka legislature. The Karnataka Assembly discussed the border issue on Tuesday amid Bommai said that the border issue is over,’’ said Mr Pawar. 

Maharashtra Assembly winter session begins in Nagpur; flares over border row with Karnataka
Mr Pawar claimed that when Mr Bommai has been making new statements why CM and DCM are not giving a befitting reply. Mr Bommai has been making these statements to keep the people from Karnataka feeling good.

‘’As discussed in the Business Advisory Committee, the state government will table a resolution extending support to the Marathi speaking people in the border area. The opposition will unanimously support the resolution making it amply clear that Maharashtra stands firmly with the Marathi speaking people from the border area,’’ he said. 

“The Karnataka government and Mr Bommai stuck to their position. However, Belagavi Karwar, Nippani, Bidar and other villages should come to Maharashtra. That needs to be reiterated and told boldly. We strongly demand that the state government should take the same stand on behalf of the state in the Supreme Court as well", said Mr Pawar.

