Maharashtra Assembly winter session begins in Nagpur; flares over border row with Karnataka

Eknath Shinde at Vidhan Bhavan | Twitter

The winter session of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly kicked off today, December 19, at Nagpur's Vidhan Bhavan with flares over border row. Amid the spar of words, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde speaking on border issue said that there should not be any politics on it now.

"For the first time, the Union Home Minister has mediated in the inter-state border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka. There should be no politics on this issue now. We should stand together with the border residents," said Chief Minister Shinde.

Leader of Opposition, NCP leader Ajit Pawar staged a protest in the Assembly after Member of Parliament Dhairyasheel Mane was barred from going to Belagavi. Pawar had earlier demanded the CMs talk with Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the border issue be made public.

Meanwhile, Chhagan Bhujbal asked CM Shinde to move a resolution in support of Marathi speaking people from border area and it should be passed unanimously, he said.

Devendra Fadnavis on Naxalism

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during the session announced that Naxalism will be eliminated from Gadchiroli and that the government will take on the issue.

He was speaking about the Surjagad iron ore project and said that, "Surjagad iron ore project has given jobs to 6000 locals. Youths from Gadchiroli are not joining Naxal dalam and naxalites have to recruit peope from Chhatisgarh and Odisha. Locals want development there."

Fadnavis also said, "Surjagad iron ore project will have a potential of additional Rs 20000 crore which will transform Gadchiroli district; Naxals tried to misguide but government will see to it that project is expanded."