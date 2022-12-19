e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Assembly Winter Session: Shinde-Fadnavis govt tables supplementary demands worth ₹ 52327 crore

Maharashtra Assembly Winter Session: Shinde-Fadnavis govt tables supplementary demands worth ₹ 52327 crore

The Winter session commenced from December 19, today in Nagpur.

Sanjay JogUpdated: Monday, December 19, 2022, 12:50 PM IST
article-image
CM Eknath Shinde & Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis | All India Radio
Follow us on

Shinde Fadnavis government today tabled supplementary demands worth Rs 52327 crore for 2022-23 during the Winter session. The session commenced from December 19, today in Nagpur.

During the session flares sparked over state's border issue with Karnataka and Naxalism.

This is a breaking story, further details awaited

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Nagpur: MLA Saroj Ahire attends state assembly winter session with new-born baby, video goes viral;...

Nagpur: MLA Saroj Ahire attends state assembly winter session with new-born baby, video goes viral;...

Maharashtra Assembly Winter Session: Shinde-Fadnavis govt tables supplementary demands worth ₹...

Maharashtra Assembly Winter Session: Shinde-Fadnavis govt tables supplementary demands worth ₹...

Mumbai updates: Maharashtra legislature winter session begins in Nagpur; flares over border row,...

Mumbai updates: Maharashtra legislature winter session begins in Nagpur; flares over border row,...

Mumbai school students act as bank staff, customers to learn finance services

Mumbai school students act as bank staff, customers to learn finance services

ON CAMERA: Kid accelerates scooter when dad halts two-wheeler with engine on, leads to accident

ON CAMERA: Kid accelerates scooter when dad halts two-wheeler with engine on, leads to accident