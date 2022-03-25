Maharashtra Legislative Council passes resolution condemning Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai for statements on border dispute

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Legislative Council on Friday unanimously passed a resolution condemning Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for reportedly stating that the border dispute between the two states no longer exists.

The issue was raised by Shiv Sena MLA Diwakar Raote, who also told the House that Bommai had reportedly said regions like Akkalkot and Solapur were given to Maharashtra, and, thus, Belgaum, Karwar and neighbouring regions were given to Karnataka.

Taking cognisance of the matter, Council Chairman Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar said, "I move a proposal to condemn the comments of the Karnataka government and its chief minister Basavraj Bommai. There is a case going on in the Supreme Court over the border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka and he should not have made remarks that would influence the case." The resolution was passed unanimously.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 05:11 PM IST