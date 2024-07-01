Maharashtra Legislative Council Chaos: BJP And Opposition Clash Over Rahul Gandhi's Controversial 'Hindus' Remark |

Mumbai: A heated exchange erupted on Monday in the Maharashtra Legislative Council between BJP MLC Prasad Lad and Opposition Leader Ambadas Danve. MLC Prasad Lad accused Danve of using abusive language in the council, an allegation Danve vehemently denied. The Legislative Council, the state's highest assembly, witnessed intense disruption over Lok Sabha opposition leader Rahul Gandhi's controversial statement on Hindus. This turmoil led to the adjournment of the council for the day after multiple interruptions.

BJP legislator Prasad Lad initiated the debate by denouncing Rahul Gandhi's remarks, asserting that they insulted Hindus nationwide. Lad protested in the well of the house, prompting Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe to adjourn the council for five minutes. Upon the session's resumption, Pravin Darekar called for a resolution condemning Rahul Gandhi. However, opposition leader Ambadas Danve opposed it, questioning, "My point is that the statement, whoever made it, was made in Lok Sabha. Does it pertain to our proceedings?"

Darekar asserted, "All MLCs must pass a resolution condemning his comments. The House cannot take his words lightly. He claims, 'Hindus are violent.' We will not permit the House to function further. Send him (Rahul Gandhi) to Italy."

As Lad countered by directing his words at Danve, the latter swiftly responded, "You cannot address me while gesturing. If you wish to make your point, direct it to the Deputy Chairperson and refrain from pointing at me." Danve then stood up from his seat, continuing to vehemently object to Lad's remarks and refusing to relent.

Later, Darekar accused the opposition leader of using indecent language in the House, sparking an uproar. Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe intervened, stating, "The debate has become intense. Given the current state of the discussion and the minister's absence, I adjourn the session for the day. Both parties should first consult their leaders before discussing this matter further. I will not take individual action."

Lad alleged that Danve had used unparliamentary words against him and demanded an apology from him. Danve denied using abusive language and claimed that he had not lost control while speaking in the council.

"I did not lose my composure while speaking in this House. I am Shiv Sainik. I have the power to cut off fingers of those who point at me. BJP MLC was gesturing and speaking on a subject unrelated to our proceedings," said Danve.

"I hadn't heard what exactly Rahul Gandhi said. I was engaged in the proceedings of this House. When BJP members raised the issue, as an opposition leader, I had the right to respond. I asked the chairman if it was relevant to our proceedings, expecting a simple 'yes' or 'no'. However, before that, Prasad Lad pointed at me while speaking. I moved forward from my seat and adopted a firm demeanor, like a Shiv Sainik," he added.