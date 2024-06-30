Discussion On Proposed Shaktipeeth Highway Causes Chaos In Maharashtra Legislative Council

Proposed Shaktipeeth Highway Sparks Debate In Maharashtra Legislative Council Over Farmer Land Rights |

The proposed Shaktipeeth Highway in Maharashtra – meant to connect 17 famous temples with one road – sparked vehement opposition in the Legislative Council, with concerns focused on its potential impact on the land rights of farmers. During Saturday’s session, opposition leaders called for immediate cancellation of the project, citing fears of widespread displacement.

Tensions escalated when state minister of public works Dada Bhuse defended the project. The session descended into chaos as the opposition protested in the council well, prompting chairman Neelam Gorhe to adjourn proceedings temporarily.

The government has proposed to construct the 805km highway from Sindhudurg to Digras in Wardha at a cost of Rs86,000 crore with acquisition of 27,500 acres of land in 12 districts.

Congress MLC Satej Patil condemned acquisition of thousands of acres of farmers’ land within just 20 days. He accused the authorities of fast-tracking the project to benefit contractors and demanded transparency regarding who stands to profit from it. Alleging corruption, Patil questioned the need for a new highway when there is already an existing route. He also sought details of all project contractors.

Bhuse clarified that the project was initiated after discussing with everyone at the local level. He said, “The project, outlined in the March 9, 2023 budget speech, is currently in the preliminary stage of land acquisition and awaits environmental approvals from the state authorities. It aims to enhance connectivity across 372 villages in 12 districts.”

MLC Shashikant Shinde voiced strong objections, citing Kolhapur’s fertile land and the community’s historical cooperation with development projects. He highlighted existing alternative routes and expressed concern over ongoing land acquisition, which has faced farmer resistance.

Bhuse expressed frustration at Shinde’s inquiry. He emphasised the importance of highways like Samruddhi for state development, acknowledging accidents occur on both major and rural roads.