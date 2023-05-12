 Madhya Pradesh: ‘Kanya Kaushal Shivir’ underway at Gayatri Shaktipeeth in Ujjain
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 01:36 AM IST
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Kanya Kaushal Shivir that started on Thursday at Gayatri Shaktipeeth began with Gauri Pujan.

Senior family members of Gayatri Pariwar worshipped participating girls. About 30 girls are participating in this residential camp. In four days, they will be given hands-on activities and lectures on motivational episodes of great men, along with Geeta Swadhyay, preliminary training in trikal meditation, yoga and yagya. In the yoga session on the first day, they were told about the importance of Usha Paan.

The Kanya Kaushal Shivir will conclude on May 14 in the afternoon and on the same day, the participating boys would come in the evening for Kishore Kaushal Shivir. Along with this, a 20-day non-residential student sanskar camp also started here, in which children would stay from 8 am to 11 am and learn personality development.

