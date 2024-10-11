Maharashtra Launches State-Of-The-Art Cyber Security Command Centre: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Unveils Helpline 14407

Navi Mumbai: A dedicated helpline of the cybercrime command centre 14407 was announced by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday during the launch of the Maharashtra Cyber Security Project. The state-of-the-art-facility of the cyber command centre, was inaugurated by DCM at Mahape.

“This project positions Maharashtra in the forefront of Cybersecurity to facilitate and fast track cybercrime investigations, improve conviction rate, build capacity within police force, and raise awareness of citizens regarding cyber crimes,” said Fadnavis.

While speaking at the event, Devendra Fadnavis noted that along with the growing economy, there has been rapid digitization. Consequently, the challenges in this sector and the threat of cybercrime have increased proportionately. He mentioned that they recognized the dangers of cybercrime in 2017-18 and took steps to establish a modern Cyber Security Center to prepare for the challenges of cyber attacks in the digital age.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Expresses Confidence

Fadnavis expressed confidence that this department, equipped with the best technology, will significantly reduce public fear of cyber crimes and will succeed in lowering instances of fraud occurring through digital mediums. The center will provide training in cyber technology to 5,000 police officers each year. He asserted that Maharashtra will lead the technology sector in India in the next five years. Additionally, he clarified that this should not just be a project but should become a corporation that can also assist other states regarding cyber security.

About The Maharashtra Cyber Security Project

The Maharashtra Cyber Security Project is a dream project for everyone and an iconic initiative. He praised the officials handling the project for completing it better than expected. Fadnavis also announced a cyber security helpline number 14407 which has been launched would be active from October 15 onwards.

Present at the event were Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Iqbal Chahal, Additional Director General of Police Archana Tyagi, Special Director General of Police (Cyber) Yashasvi Yadav, Inspector General of Police (Economic Crimes) Bipin Kumar Singh, Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary Brijesh Singh, Deputy Inspector General of Police Sanjay Shitre, Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe, MIDC Managing Director P. Velarasu, and other dignitaries.

L&T Technology Services, in consortium with M/s KPMG Assurance and Consulting Services LLP as a Forensics & Technology Investigation partner, has executed this project for the Maharashtra Cyber department. This project encompasses the establishment of the Cyber Crime Command and Control Center, a Technology Assisted Investigation center with advanced Digital Forensic tools, CERT – Maharashtra with AI-based Threat Intelligence tools, a state-of-the-art Security Operations Center, and a Cyber Center of Excellence for capacity building and citizen awareness.

The command and control center (CCC) will serve as a one-stop shop for all grievance management through multiple channels like 14407, web portal, and mobile app, among others.

The center’s unique features include:

• Dedicated Command and Control Center Infrastructure at Mahape

• Platform integrated with 50+ global Forensic technologies, 17 threat intelligence tools, and 13 cyber security tools leveraging AI and blockchain technologies

• 150+ Cybercrime forensics, investigation & technology experts

• Enables 50 geographically distributed District Cyber Police Stations across the state

The Nodal Cyber Police station and 50 distirct cyber police stations will investigate the cases with the help of Tracking Area Identity (TAI) for citizen and enterprise complaints. Meanwhile, Computer Emergency Response Team Maharashtra (CERT-MH) will attend to cyber incidents related to critical infrastructure and national security in coordination with other agencies.