Thane Cyber Crime: 55-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹24.44 Lakh In Share Market Investment Fraud; Case Registered

Thane Man Loses ₹24.44 Lakh to Share Market Scam | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 55-year-old man has fallen prey to a scammer in the share market investment fraud and had lost Rs 24.44 lakh in over a dozen transactions.

According to the police, the victim is a resident of Thane and works as an IT support manager in a company at Kanjurmarg. On June 24, while surfing his Facebook account, the victim came across an advertisement about share market investment.

The victim clicked on the said link after which his mobile number got added in a WhatsApp group where tips and information about the share market was being shared. The scammer, a woman, then got in touch with the victim and induced him to invest through her.

On July 12, she shared a link with the victim and asked him to download a trading app. On the instructions of the said woman, the victim downloaded the app on his phone. Since then, the scammer induced the victim to keep doing transactions in order to earn huge profits.

From July 12 till September 02, the victim paid Rs 24.44 lakh in 13 transactions in different beneficiary bank accounts provided by the scammer. However, when the victim's request to withdraw his earnings were denied, he realised that he had been scammed.

The victim then approached the police and got an offence registered in the matter on Sunday last. The victim has provided details of the contact number of the scammers, the link of the trading app and beneficiary bank account details with the Rabodi police.

A case has been registered by the police under sections 318 (cheating), 319 (cheating by personation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections 66C (identity theft), 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act in the matter.