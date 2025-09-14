Maharashtra: Kumthe Village Water Source At Risk Due To Tilganga River Pollution In Satara

Representative Image | Sourced

Maharashtra: The Tilganga River in Satara district has been severely contaminated due to repeated discharge of chemical-laden wastewater and sewage from the distillery unit of Jarandeshwar Sugar Mills located at Chimangaon. The pollution has endangered the health of residents and farmers in Kumthe and surrounding villages.

Despite multiple complaints by the Kumthe Gram Panchayat, the sugar mill continues to release untreated effluents into the river basin, as reported by Loksatta. Alarming levels of sewage mixed with mud and chemicals have now accumulated in the dam near Kumthe village, just 10 to 13 feet away from the public water well that supplies drinking water to the village.

Residents fear serious health hazards due to seepage of this polluted water into their primary drinking source. Sarpanch Santosh Gulab Chavan has submitted a formal complaint to the Regional Officer of the Central Pollution Control Board in Pune, as reported. The issue has also been escalated to the Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and senior officials of the Maharashtra and Central Pollution Control Boards.

Local authorities allege that the mill administration, with tacit support from regional pollution control officials, has ignored the warnings. Urgent action is now being demanded by villagers to halt the pollution and protect the health and environment of the region.

In another incident from Satara, Lakhan Popat Bhosale (age 32, resident of Satara), a known history-sheeter, was killed in a police encounter near Malthan Phata in Shirur Taluka on Saturday night. Bhosale had recently gained notoriety after a video of him robbing a woman at knifepoint went viral on social media, prompting public outrage and demands for immediate police action.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from Satara City Police Station, led by Assistant Police Inspector Shamrao Kale, traced Bhosale to the Shikrapur area along the Pune–Ahilyanagar Highway. Around 6:30 p.m., the police attempted to apprehend him. However, Bhosale reportedly resisted arrest and tried to attack the officers with a knife. In self-defence, the police opened fire, seriously injuring the accused.

He was rushed to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries before receiving treatment. During the operation, Police Constable Sujit Bhosale sustained injuries in the altercation but is currently in stable condition.

According to officials, Bhosale had a long criminal history and was involved in several serious crimes. Further investigation into the encounter is ongoing.