Maharashtra: JP MLC Gopichand Padalkar Calls For Statewide Protest Over Demand For Dhangar Reservation

BJP leader Gopichand Padalkar | File

Mumbai: BJP MLC and Dhangar leader Gopichand Padalkar has called for a statewide protest in front of every tehsil office on November 21 to intensify demand of inclusion of the Dhangar community in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) community. He also warned of a protest march at Nagpur during winter session if state government did not hear his demands.

Apart from that Padalkar has announced to set up Hindustan Shivmalhar Kranti Sena to bring together all the Bahujans under one roof.

"Our fight for the quota has reached the last phase now. We will have to hit the street to force the government to take the decision as per our demand,” he said in a celebration of Dusshera at Shri Kshetra Biroba Aareywadi, Sangli. Daulat Shitole from Jai Malhar Kranti Sena and Abhishek Deshmukh, grandson of late leader Ganpat Deshmukh were present for the event.

Padalkar criticised NCP chief Sharad Pawar without naming him and held him responsible for breaking unity among the Dhangars.

