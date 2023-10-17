'Sharad Pawar Responsible For Breaking Republican Party Of India,' Alleges Gopichand Padalkar | File

BJP MLC and 'Dhangar' community leader Gopichand Padalkar has leveled allegations against NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, accusing him of breaking up the Republican Party of India. He further alleges that Pawar never allowed any movement to establish itself in Maharashtra.

"He targeted the 'Dhangar agitation"

"During his regime, Pawar never allowed any movement to grow in Maharashtra. He broke the Republican Party of India, a political party established by none other than the honorable Dr. B.R. Ambedkar himself. Later, he targeted the 'Dhangar agitation,' which had gained significant momentum in the past. Consequently, today, the Dhangar community continues to struggle for their rights," said Padalkar in Vizori village of Solapur.

Reservation for the 'Dhangar' community & attack on Pawars

Padalkar is conducting rallies across Maharashtra to advocate for reservation for the 'Dhangar' community. In each of his speeches during these rallies, he targets the Pawar family.

While speaking in 'Vizori' village in Solapur district, Padalkar said, "Dhangar Community members should rebel against the 'STD,' which stands for Saheb, Tai, and Dada, referring to those who are suppressing them. NCP party workers typically address Sharad Pawar as Saheb, Supriya Sule as Tai (sister), and Ajit Pawar as Dada (brother)."

