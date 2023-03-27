Maharashtra: IPS IGP, Krishna Prakash, creates Guinness record swims from Gateway of India to Elephanta Caves |

Maharashtra's senior IPS IGP, Krishna Prakash, has added another feather to his cap with another achievement of swimming against the tide literally to complete the daunting task of swimming from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Caves in the Arabian Sea.

Contrary to the popular swimming route from Elephanta Caves to the Gateway of India, in which competitive swimmers ride the waves of the high tides towards the gateway, Ironman Krishna Prakash took the challenge to swim against the waves and complete a distance of 16.20 km in 5 hours, 26 minutes from the Gateway of India to Elephatnat to beat the early Monday morning blues.

Drowning Prevention Awareness

Krishna Prakash, currently posted as IGP VIP Security, dedicated the expedition to ’Drowning Prevention Awareness’. Trust and hopes to inspire young Indians to try their best to bag an Olympic medal in 10-kilometer open water swimming.

The event was organized by the National Institute of Swimming and recognized by the World Open Water Swimming Association is certified by the Swimming Association of Maharashtra, which is affiliated with the Maharashtra Olympic Association. Jayaprakash Duble, President, JD Sports Foundation, and Jayant Duble, an internationally renowned swimmer, supervised the swim, with flag off by Olympian Suraj Karkera, and Olympian Dhananjay Mahadik presided over the felicitation ceremony after the end of the swim.

After completing his swim, Krishna Prakash gave a powerful message to the youths - "Build Strong Health, Build Strong Nation" with emphasize on the important role of health and fitness in building a prosperous and vibrant nation.

The senior IPS officer displayed remarkable physical and mental strength to prove that anything is possible with dedication and persistent efforts. "It is a testimony to his commitment to promote the importance of fitness and health, not only for the youth and sports enthusiasts, but for the entire nation, said Olympian Dhananjay Mahadik, praising Krishna Prakash for discipline and dedication.

Read Also Youtuber Pushkar Raj Thakur made the Guinness World Record for largest financial lesson

Guinness World Book of Records

The 1998 batch IPS, which already holds the Guinness World Book of Records, became the first Indian Government Servant, Civil Servant and Uniformed Services Officer, including Armed Forces and Para Military Forces, to earn the Iron Man title for completing the Ironman Triathlon in 2017. Prakash had finished Ironman Triathlon, one of the most competitive and difficult sporting events in the world, in 2017. Participants are required to complete a 3.8-kilometre swim, a 180.2 kilometre-long bicycle ride, and a 42.2-kilometre run within a set time frame of 16 to 17 hours as part of the triathlon.

Krishna Prakash, a health and sports fitness enthusiast, has served in many capacities, including as Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner and Additional Police Commissioner, Mumbai Police South Region.

He is passionate about tribal welfare and deeply involved in the rehabilitation of the nomadic Phase Pardhis tribal community, denotified by the British rulers as brutal and ruthless dacoits, to dissuade them from illegal and criminal activities.