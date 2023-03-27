Youtuber Pushkar Raj Thakur made the Guinness World Record for largest financial lesson

New Delhi (India), March 23: Pushkar Raj Thakur, a well-known Finance Educator, Motivational Speaker, Business Coach, and Entrepreneur from India, has set a new Guinness World Record for organizing the largest-ever financial investment lesson. Titled ‘Stock Market Conclave,’ the event was attended by a whopping 4,500 people from all corners of the country, making it a huge success.

The event, which took place on March 12th, 2023, at the Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi, witnessed the participation of over 40 influencers and educators who shared their experiences, success secrets, and journeys at the conclave. Participants at the event had the unique opportunity to learn the art of being financially literate, independent, and a full-time trader. They also received insights on generating regular income through option strategy, understanding the secrets of investing, and much more.

This landmark achievement by Pushkar Raj Thakur is particularly noteworthy as the last record for the largest financial gathering by participation was set at 1,800 attendees. Thakur’s new record of 4,500 participants breaks the previous record by a huge margin.

It’s worth noting that Pushkar Raj Thakur has been recognized previously in the Guinness Book of World Records 2022 for hosting the largest social media event of the year, the Social Media Growth Conclave 2022. Thakur’s mission is to help individuals understand the stock market jargon and gain financial independence while contributing to the country’s overall development.

Pushkar Raj Thakur’s success is a testament to his extensive experience in studying the stock market, coupled with his unwavering commitment to helping people achieve their financial goals. He has a loyal community of 7.4 million people on his YouTube channel, which is a testament to the trust and confidence that people have in his financial expertise.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.