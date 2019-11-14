Maharashtra impasse: Minsters asked to vacate offices and bungalows, GAD asks for files

An official from the GAD told the Hindustan Times, “We have allotted bungalows or spacious flats to 43 members of the council of ministers. They are expected to be vacated by November 23. An extension of three months can be granted in case of a special permission. During that period, the minister will have to pay a rent of Rs 25 per sqft. If the minister gets another extension, the rent will be Rs 50 per sqft.” Ministers are allotted bungalows from the 36 structures the government owns opposite Mantralaya and at Malabar Hill.

The GAD order is applicable to all ministries, OSDs (Officers on Special Duty) working for ministers, personal secretaries and personal assistants. They are directed to submit telephone bills and return identity cards issued to them to the GAD, the order stated. They are told to return official files, confidential documents, office stationary, furniture etc.

The Central Rule came into force on Tuesday evening, 19 days after the fractured mandate in the state assembly polls failed to elect a clear winner. The BJP, which won maximum 105 seats in the 288-member House, declined to stake the claim to form government, as its alliance partner Shiv Sena (56) refused to lend support. The third largest party NCP (54) too couldn't muster requisite numbers. Its ally Congress has 44 members.