Maharashtra: If coastal road does not come that doesn't matter but sufficient funds be earmarked for women and child development, says Yashomati Thakur

Maharashtra Minister of Women and Child Welfare Yashomati Thakur at the state women’s commission here on Tuesday declared her fight will continue to get more funds for the implementation of schemes for the betterment of women, single mothers, orphans and children. She expressed serious concern over lack of due importance given for the implementation of women police which aims at empowerment.

Thakur said she has been projected as a minister, who fights in the state cabinet, insisting that more funds should be allocated to the women and child welfare and empowerment schemes in the state. ‘’If we claim we are a welfare state then if the Mumbai Coastal Road is not developed that does not matter but the sufficient funds should be earmarked for women and child development,’’ she noted.

Thakur also questioned if the toilets are constructed every after 25 km in Karnataka why it was not in Maharashtra.

Thakur said the during the remaining three years of the MVA government a lot of work can be done from the platform of state women’s commission especially crime and violence against women and harassment of women at working places.

The minister showered praise over the NCP president Sharad Pawar who is the architect of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. ‘’The government is in action mode because of Sharad Pawar. The government has to do a lot of work,’’ she said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 12:21 AM IST