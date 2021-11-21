Amravati riots: Maharashtra minister Yashomati Thakur and LoP Devendra Fadnavis engage in war of words

Days after riots to protest against Tripura violence the leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis and Amravati District Guardian Minister Yashomati Thakur on Sunday engaged in a war of words. Fadnavis, who along with former minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule visited the riot-hit Amravati city, alleged that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was conducting a one-sided and selective probe and only those with proximity to Hindutva outfits were being unjustly targeted by the state police.

Fadnavis was reacting to the violence that took place on November 12 when Muslim outfits including Raza Academy had organized protest while on November 13 BJP had called for bandh. ‘’A one sided probe is on in which BJP leaders and workers are being nabbed and they are being physically assaulted,’’ he claimed.

Fadnavis accused the MVA government of deleting the events of November 12 but highlighting what happened on November 13. He alleged that the police have cracked the whip on some outfits owing to their political ideology but the police under the pressure are not taking any action against those who were involved in what happened on November 12. ''People who are not responsible for anything are booked by the police and are facing actions. Very serious, worrisome grievances and pain was expressed by the people,’’ said Fadnavis.

However, Thakur strongly refuted Fadnavis’ allegations saying that action is being taken against people on both sides regarding the Amravati tension. ‘’The partial information is likely to spoil the atmosphere, so the opposition should exercise some restraint. When there is a need to maintain peace, efforts are on to vitiate the atmosphere by making provocative statements,’’ she claimed. ‘’BJP should not try to spoil the atmosphere in Amravati. The people of Amravati will not fall prey to such hateful politics. What happened in Amravati on November 12 and 13 was a black chapter in its history.

Thakur, who was on the roads and in the police control room for over 60 hours, reiterated that the hardcore elements from Hindus and Muslims are working hand in hand but said nobody will be spared after the ongoing probe is over. ‘’The incident that took place on November 12 was wrong and no one supported it. Also, Devendra Fadnavis himself has admitted that the incident of November 13 was wrong. In such a situation, the government is taking appropriate action. Everyone's cooperation is expected for peace in Maharashtra,’’ she noted.

Thakur said everyone knows Raza Academy's political affiliations. The Home Department is taking legal action against it and the Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil will inform about it soon and the incident will be discussed in the state cabinet.

