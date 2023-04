Maharashtra: Large gathering recite Hanuman Chalisa at Nagpur's Gandhibagh Garden; watch | ANI video screengrab

Nagpur: A large number of people gathered and recited Hanuman Chalisa together at Gandhibagh Garden in Nagpur.

The crowd had gathered after an appeal was made on social media. This event was held for the second consecutive Saturday.

Some people were seen waving saffron flags in the crowd.

