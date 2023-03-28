Madhya Pradesh: Minor girl goes missing, VHP, Bajrang Dal recite Hanuman Chalisa in Agar

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): A minor girl who went missing from her house at Lakshmanpura in Agar on Sunday remained untraced even on Monday. Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal supporters threatened to observe ‘Bandh’ if police failed to trace the girl within 24 hours.

As per reports, a 17-year-old girl, a resident of Lakshmanpura left her house without informing anyone, leaving a note for family members. Anxious members searched for her in all possible places, but in vain. Based on a complaint from the family, Kotwali police registered a case and began investigating.

The family members claimed that police is probing a man in this regard. Discontented over police action, the family members along with VHP, Bajrang Dal supporters launched a demonstration and recited Hanuman Chalisa in front of the police station.

Bajrang Dal district co-ordinator Rahul Mali threatened that VHP, Bajrang Dal supporters would observe ‘Bandh’ across the city if police failed to trace the missing girl within 24 hours.

On which, the police assured that the missing girl will be traced at the earliest. During which, a large number of VHP, Bajrang Dal supporters were present.