Maharashtra HSC results: Pass percentage increases from 90.66% in 2020 to 99.63% in 2021

Mumbai: The Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) results, which were announced on Tuesday by announced by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), saw a surprising increase of 8.97% this year. Last year, the overall pass percentage was 90.66% but this year, 99.63% of the students cleared the CLass12 exams.
Of the total 13,19,754 students, 13,14,965 passed and girls outshone boys with a pass percentage of 99.73% to 99.54%. Of 6,09,035 girls, 6,07,447 passed while 7,07,518 out of 7,10,719 boys cleared the exams.
In Maharashtra, 6,88,730 students scored 75% and above, 5,23,962 scored 60% and above, 99,615 scored 45% and above and, 2,638 scored 35% and above.
Among the nine districts of Maharashtra, Mumbai stood second with a pass percentage of 99.79% while, Konkan claimed first spot with a pass percentage of 99.81%. Pune stood at the third spot with a pass percentage of 99.75 followed by Kolhapur at 99.67 per cent and Latur at 99.65 per cent.
Under the Commerce stream, the overall pass percentage is 99.91% with wherein 3,49,062 of the total 3,49,354 students clearing the exams. The Arts stream saw an overall pass percentage of 99.83% with 3,75,791 of 3,76,412 students passing the exams. The pass percentage under the Science stream is 99.45% with 5,41,808 of a total of 5,44,786 students clearing the exams.
Of the 48,886 students appearing under the HSVC (Vocational) stream, A 48,304 cleared the exams leading to a pass percentage of 98.80%.
In Mumbai, the overall pass percentage is 99.79% where 2,93,479 of a total of 2,94,090 students passed. Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 99.84% to 99.74%. Of 1,41,479 girls, 1,41,256 passed while 1,52,223 out of 1,52,611 boys cleared the exams.
In Mumbai, 1,34,675 students scored 75% and above, 1,27,256 scored 60% and above, 30,574 scored 45% and above and, 971 scored 35% and above.
Under the Commerce stream in Mumbai, the overall pass percentage is 99.90% with wherein 9,65,032 of 9,65,188 students clearing the exams. Under the Arts stream, the overall pass percentage is 99.78% with 43,912 of 44,005 students clearing the exams. The pass percentage under the Science stream is 99.58% with 80,203 of a total of 80,540 students passing. A total of 4,332 students out of 4,357 passed under the HSVC (Vocational) stream leading to a pass percentage of 99.42%.
This year, HSC board examinations, which were scheduled to be conducted from April 23 to May 21, 2021, had to be cancelled due to the second wave of Covid-19 in Maharashtra. Students’ results were computed based on an assessment policy wherein 40% weightage for the theory portion is based on marks scored in unit tests or first semester exams or practice exams; 30% weightage is given to marks scored in Class 11 and 30% based on the average of the best three performing theory papers of Class 10.