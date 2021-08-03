Maharashtra HSC results: Pass percentage increases from 90.66% in 2020 to 99.63% in 2021

Mumbai: The Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) results, which were announced on Tuesday by announced by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), saw a surprising increase of 8.97% this year. Last year, the overall pass percentage was 90.66% but this year, 99.63% of the students cleared the CLass12 exams.

Of the total 13,19,754 students, 13,14,965 passed and girls outshone boys with a pass percentage of 99.73% to 99.54%. Of 6,09,035 girls, 6,07,447 passed while 7,07,518 out of 7,10,719 boys cleared the exams.

In Maharashtra, 6,88,730 students scored 75% and above, 5,23,962 scored 60% and above, 99,615 scored 45% and above and, 2,638 scored 35% and above.

Among the nine districts of Maharashtra, Mumbai stood second with a pass percentage of 99.79% while, Konkan claimed first spot with a pass percentage of 99.81%. Pune stood at the third spot with a pass percentage of 99.75 followed by Kolhapur at 99.67 per cent and Latur at 99.65 per cent.

Under the Commerce stream, the overall pass percentage is 99.91% with wherein 3,49,062 of the total 3,49,354 students clearing the exams. The Arts stream saw an overall pass percentage of 99.83% with 3,75,791 of 3,76,412 students passing the exams. The pass percentage under the Science stream is 99.45% with 5,41,808 of a total of 5,44,786 students clearing the exams.