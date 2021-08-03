Maharashtra HSC results 2021: Class 12 scores declared on mahresult.nic.in, msbshse.co.in - Click here to know more

The much-awaited Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) results have been announced.

Students can check the results by logging on to:

https://hscresult.11thadmission.org.in

https://msbshse.co.in

hscresult.mkcl.org

mahresult.nic.in.

However, there is a possibility that the websites will crash due to the load on server.

The results will be declared in nine districts, such as Konkan, Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik and Latur.

This year, Class 12 HSC board examinations were cancelled due to Covid-19 second wave. The state board released an assessment policy for Class 12 students wherein 40% weightage of theory marks per subject will be based on marks scored in unit tests or first semester exams or practice exams of Class 12; 30% weightage will be given to marks scored in Class 11, and 30% will be based on the average of the best three performing theory papers of Class 10. Class 12 HSC results were declared based on this assessment policy.

This assessment policy was decided after several rounds of consultations with various stakeholders. Gaikwad had said, "Given the pandemic situation, state board is permitted to pass all students. The policy is based on the evaluation method similar to the one devised by central education boards to maintain uniformity in Class 12 results".

She had also informed that the Junior colleges and higher secondary schools have been directed by the state school education department to form a result committee headed by the college principal and comprising of six teachers.

For students who are not satisfied with the final results of Class 12, there will be two opportunities available under the upgrade scheme in the adjoining examinations conducted by the state board when the Covid-19 situation gets back to normal, Gaikwad had said.

As the Supreme Court of India had ordered all states across India to declare the Class 12 results latest by July 31, Maharashtra Class 12 students were eagerly waiting for their results to be announced.

For the last few days, students have been checking the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) for information regarding the results, but there has been no update.

Recently, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced their Class XII results.