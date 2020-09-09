Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh receives threat call over Kangana Ranaut issue

Mumbai: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has again received threat calls over his stance in connection with the controversy involving actress Kangana Ranaut, sources close to him said on Wednesday.

Deshmukh received the calls from Himachal Pradesh and another location from different numbers on Tuesday and at around 6 am on Wednesday, the sources said, adding that the callers asked the minister not to get involved in the controversy involving the actress.

Ranaut, who is in the eye of the storm over her recent remarks in which she likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), hails from Himachal Pradesh.

"The minister received five or so calls from Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday. He received two more calls at around 6 am on Wednesday," the sources said. One of the callers identified himself as Mrutyunjay Garg, they said.