BMC slaps Stop Work notice outside Kangana Ranaut’s Bungalow

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a 'Stop Work' notice to Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday, thus seeking her reply about structural violations committed by her in her Pali Hill property at Bandra west.

In the notice, the civic body pointed out fourteen types of structural violations including 'unauthorised alterations of space' and 'illegal erection of the building'. In the notice, the BMC demanded that all ongoing construction works be stopped and sought documentary evidence of proving authorisation of the alleged violations.

"You are hereby directed to stop the erection works being conducted at the said building," read the notice.

It also asked the Manikarnika actress if she has any permission approved by the BMC and have asked her to produce the documents within 24 hours. 'Failing to which, the building would be pulled down at the owner's risk and cost' the notice further stated.

Ranaut's property is situated at Pali Hill's Chetak Row House. She purchased the 60-year-old bungalow three years back and renovation works were carried out recently. A portion of the bungalow holds the office of her production company - 'Manikarnika Films'

Her neighbours stated that the renovation works were completed during January this year.

"We have served her the notice this morning (Tuesday) and seek her reply within the next 24 hours, following which BMC will take an appropriate step," assistant commissioner, H west ward - Vinayak Visphute told the FPJ.

Visphute also pointed out that the BMC had earlier issued a notice to Ranaut two years back, pointing out structural violations in another property owned by the actress.

"This is the first notice served to her with regards to her Pali Hill property. BMC had earlier issued a notice to her for structural violations in another property two years back" Visphute added.

However, there's still no clarity yet on whether the civic body has received any complaint on this matter.

"There's a different department of complaints in BMC," Visphute stated.

Later in the day, Ranaut's lawyer, Rizwan Siddique wrote to the civic officials, stating that no renovation work is being carried out at the property and the 'Stop Work' notice is issued to intimidate his client.

"The allegations made by BMC makes no sense. For issuing a 'Stop Work' notice, there needs to be construction work going on. This is a step taken to intimidate my client and it will be legally dealt with under appropriate provision of law" Siddique told FPJ.

BMC had also issued a Caveat notice against Ranaut stating, she wouldn't be able to move to court unless informing the BMC.

"The Caveat notice doesn't violate our rights, we will take our own way to the court" Siddique stated.

Meanwhile, the Pali Hill Resident's association has objected civic officials barging within the private properties.

"The officials have done an unlawful act by entering private properties. There are seven bungalows on the plot and they tried to forcefully enter in each of them, they had also intimidated the neighbours which is absolutely unfair" stated Madhu Poplai, secretary Pali Hill Resident's Association.

"The 'Stop Work' notice issued to her is irrelevant as there have been structural changes in her property. People always do some changes within the premises of their houses, if this is the case then BMC needs to send notice to each Mumbaikar then," she added.

Meanwhile, CRPF officials have been deployed outside Ranaut's Bungalows in Pali Hill and Khar, as part of the Y plus security arrangement provided to her by the Centre. Ranaut is currently at her hometown, Himachal Pradesh and is slated to return to Mumbai on Wednesday.

The actress flamed controversy after likening the maximum city with 'Pakistan occupied Kashmir' (PoK) over the Sushant Singh Rajput Row, which had her on the receiving end from the supporters of the state government.

Civic officials confirmed, following her return she will have to undergo a quarantine period of fourteen days at her home.