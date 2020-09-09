'Welcome to Mumbai' trends on Twitter as Kangana Ranaut leaves for maximum city

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut left her hometown of Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, on Wednesday morning to Chandigarh. From there she will fly to Mumbai and is expected to reach the airport by 1:30 pm.
Ranaut made a quick stop at a temple before she left for the maximum city.
Clad in a lemon-yellow floral saree, the ‘Queen’ actress was accompanied by her sister Rangoli Chandel, and personnel of the newly granted Y+ security.
Ranaut, who earlier declared on social media that she will visit Mumbai after her virtual scuffle with Shiv Sena spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut.
Ranaut was threatened by Shiv Sena party workers to never enter the city for comparing it to Pakistan occupied Kashmir.
Meanwhile, Karni Sena said its members will protect Ranaut and escort her from the airport to her home.
Kangana’s journey saw the trend ‘Welcome to Mumbai’ trend on Twitter, as a section of netizens extended their support to the actress.
On the other hand, BMC served a notice to Ranaut for alleged unauthorised construction in her office in Mumbai, mentioning 14 violations in the notice.
This comes a day after the BMC had carried out an inspection at the office of the actor turned filmmaker's film company 'Manikarnika Films.' The office is situated in Mumbai's Pali Hills.
