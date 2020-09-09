Maharashtra Government probe into Kangana's drug intake

The Maharashtra Government on Tuesday announced an investigation by Mumbai Police into media reports of drug consumption by actor Kangana Ranaut. A day before she is scheduled to arrive in Mumbai, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said, "I have told Mumbai Police to look into details of a media report that Kangana Ranaut was in a relationship with actor Adhyayan Suman, who had claimed in an old interview that she takes drugs and had also forced him to do so. The request for investigation was submitted by Shiv Sena MLAs Sunil Prabhu and Pratap Sarnaik," he said.



The minister said Mumbai Police would look into Adhyayan Suman's statement which had emanated three years ago.

Hours after Deshmukh’s announcement, Kangana tweeted that she would fully cooperate with the police and asked them to take her blood samples. "I am more than happy to oblige the Mumbai Police and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Please do my drug tests, investigate my call records. If you find any links to drug peddlers ever, I will accept my mistake and leave Mumbai forever. Looking forward to meeting you," said Kangana, dropping sufficient hints at the developments in the multi-agency probe into the Sushant Singh death case.

Sarnaik said his request for a probe was just to ensure that the actor's image is not maligned, since she is "well respected by ministers of the Central government;" no political vendetta was involved.

Earlier, Deshmukh made a statement in the state assembly on a series of tweets by Kangana where she had likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The actress had also criticised Mumbai and Maharashtra Police, in response to its comparison with Scotland Yard.

The minister said such a statement was unfortunate and an insult to Mumbai, Maharashtra and its proud people. “Mumbai and Maharashtra have given Ranaut everything, but in return, she has played with the sentiments of the people. At least, 106 people had laid their lives for a unified Maharashtra. Not only the ruling parties, but even the opposition BJP must condemn her statement,” he said.

MOTION AGAINST KANGANA: In related development, Congress legislator Bhai Jagtap has moved in the Maharashtra Legislative Council a privilege motion against Kangana, over her tweets comparing Mumbai to PoK. The motion has been accepted by the Council Chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar, who has said he will decide on it shortly.