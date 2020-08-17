Maharashtra: Heavy rains spark fear of floods in Sangli, Kohlapur and Satara

After the heavy rains in western ghats which filled dams in the area, the Kolhapur-Sangli-Satara belt is facing a renewed threat of floods.

Kolhapur and Sangli districts had witnessed massive floods last year.

Meanwhile, due to heavy rains, some villages in Kolhapur district remained cut off from rest of the district due to flood in the Kasari River, a major tributary of the Panchganga River, Irrigation department official.

The official said the rate of the water discharge from the Almatti dam in north Karnataka has been increased by 20,000 cusecs to 2 lakh cusecs, after Maharashtra minister Rajendra Patil-Yadravkar spoke with Karnataka's water resources minister Ramesh Jarkiholi yesterday.

It was alleged that backwater of the Almatti dam caused flooding in Kolhapur and Sangli districts last year as the water was not released in time by neighbouring Karnataka.