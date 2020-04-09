Kolhapur: Police saves a labourer who fell unconscious due to hunger

Mumbai: Here is a story of an angel in uniform. A person fainted in front of cops in Kolhapur. He was unconscious due to hunger. The police reached timely help for Rahul, fed him and saved his life.

Vishwajeet Bhosle, who works in Mumbai as Public Relation Officer of Mahavitaran, power distribution company of state government came to know from his friends in Kolhapur that a person is lying in an unconscious state before Shiv Parvati garden in Kolhapur. However, the fear of corona kept everyone away from rushing to help him.

He immediately alerted the police department and district administration. Deputy Superitendant of Police Prashant Amrutkar urgently took heed of the issue and reached on the spot with his team. The police team was wearing protective gloves and masks. Following their efforts Rahul regained consciousness.

After rehydration Rahul told the cops that he works as a mason. He was hungry for more than two days due to the lockdown. Police then approached a nearby house and requested them to give food for him. He was later dropped at his home in a rickshaw by police. The residents of Kolhapur are showering praise o police officers Amrutkar, Kalamba Police station Head Constable R.N. Barge and their colleagues for their timely good Samaritan response.