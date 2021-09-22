Maharashtra Guv-CM letter war: Uddhav Thackeray’s advisers immature, says Devendra Fadnavis

A day after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s reply to Governor BS Koshyari, leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis said some advisers or officials of the CM appear to be immature. Before sending such a letter, the CM himself should have made sure of the content in the Governor’s letter. Although the Governor has the authority to issue the directive, he did not do that.

‘’Governor had only forwarded the representation that he received regarding women's atrocities. It was only brought to the CM’s notice. That's the way it is. But it was also the first time that CM had replied. Giving political colour to every such thing is a sign of immaturity,’’ said Fadnavis.

Fadnavis said the Governor in his letter to the CM has demanded that the Shakti Act be enacted soon and called for convening a two-day special session of the state assembly to discuss the crimes against women and their safety. ‘’Instead of sending such a letter after compiling data from other states, the CM should have ordered the police to take stern action and an early decision on the enactment of Shakti Act. Had that been done it would prove more sensitive,’’ he added.

On the other hand, the state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said, "CM Thackeray should respect the constitutional post of governor. If he is pointing fingers at other states, the decision to call for a special session would be theirs only. He should focus on improving the situation here.”

Meanwhile, the BJP women legislators have sent a letter to Thackeray on stepping up efforts for women safety in the state.

