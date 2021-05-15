Maharashtra Govt urges rollback of fertilizer price hike

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has attacked the Centre for the increase in the prices of fertilizers and demanded its immediate rollback. On the other hand, state agriculture minister Dadaji Buse claimed that the farmers will hit hard. Bhuse in a letter to the Centre said it will be difficult for the farmers to buy high-priced fertilizers due to natural calamities and the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic.

Pawar, who reviewed the kharif preparations in Pune district, said the Centre should reconsider the hike in fertilizer prices. ‘’Farmers have been urged not to use Urea but go for NPK in the wake of increased prices,’’ he noted.

Bhuse said there is discontent among farmers due to the increased fertilizer prices and the possibility of their outbreak cannot be ruled out in the state. ‘’You are requested to review the rates of fertilizers at your level immediately and undertake the fruitful action to cancel the rate hike,’’ noted Bhuse in his communication to the union minister of chemicals and fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda.

Bhuse urged the minister to direct all fertilizer producers to sell fertilizers in the state at the same rate as per the last season so that farmers do not have to face problems and will go for their balanced use.

The minister said that this year adequate water availability in reservoirs and well-distributed prediction of monsoon has shown tremendous prospects in Kharif season and agricultural productivity. ‘’Your ministry’s support had been instrumental in making the fertilizers available in COIVD 19 pandemic situation,’’ he added.