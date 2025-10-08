 Maharashtra Govt Undertakes Major Bureaucratic Shuffle Ahead Of 2027 Nashik Kumbh Mela; Details Inside
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Govt Undertakes Major Bureaucratic Shuffle Ahead Of 2027 Nashik Kumbh Mela; Details Inside

Maharashtra Govt Undertakes Major Bureaucratic Shuffle Ahead Of 2027 Nashik Kumbh Mela; Details Inside

Maharashtra govt has carried out major bureaucratic reshuffles ahead of the 2027 Nashik Kumbh Mela, linked to Rs 14,000 crore development plans. Key IAS transfers include Nashik district collector Ayush Prasad, new Kumbh Mela commissioner Shekhar Singh, and other officials reassigned to ensure smooth preparations and administration for the event.

Ravikiran DeshmukhUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 10:41 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Govt Undertakes Major Bureaucratic Shuffle Ahead Of 2027 Nashik Kumbh Mela; Details Inside | X - @CMOMaharashtra

Mumbai: The state government has carried out major bureaucratic changes in preparation for the Nashik Kumbh Mela scheduled in 2027. Massive development works worth around Rs 14,000 crore are being planned as part of the Mela preparations.

About The Transfers

Out of the eight transfers of the IAS officers, four have been connected to Nashik. Jalaj Sharma, the district collector of Nashik, has been transferred as the metropolitan commissioner of the Nashik Metropolitan Region Development Authority. Ayush Prasad, the district collector of Jalgaon, will take over as the new collector for Nashik. Shekhar Singh, the commissioner of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, has been posted as the commissioner of Nashik, Kumbh Mela, a post that has been specially created.

Read Also
Maharashtra Politics: Sharad Lad, Son Of NCP (SP) MLC Arun Lad, & Multiple Local Leaders From...
article-image

Manik Gursal, metropolitan commissioner of the Nashik Metropolitan Region Development Authority, has been transferred as the managing director of Maharashtra State Cooperative Tribal Development Corporation. In other changes, M Devendra Singh will be the new member secretary of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board. He will replace the incumbent, Avinash Dhakne. Sanjay Kolte, who is currently managing director of Shivshahi Punarvasan Prakalp, will be the new sugar commissioner at Pune.

FPJ Shorts
Clean Max To Launch ₹5,200 Cr IPO In November, Brookfield-Backed Green Energy Firm Gears Up For Big Plans
Clean Max To Launch ₹5,200 Cr IPO In November, Brookfield-Backed Green Energy Firm Gears Up For Big Plans
Navi Mumbai International Airport Inauguration Puts NAINA Development In Limelight
Navi Mumbai International Airport Inauguration Puts NAINA Development In Limelight
Bhutan Luxury Car Smuggling Case: ED Raids Homes Of Malayalam Stars Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran
Bhutan Luxury Car Smuggling Case: ED Raids Homes Of Malayalam Stars Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran
Indian National Fighting For Russian Forces Surrenders To Ukrainian Army; Embassy Verifying Report
Indian National Fighting For Russian Forces Surrenders To Ukrainian Army; Embassy Verifying Report

Manoj Jindal, the joint managing director of MSRDC, will take over as the new collector for Ratnagiri. Rohan Ghuge, who is the chief executive officer of zilla parishad Thane, has been appointed as the district collector of Jalgaon.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai International Airport Inauguration Puts NAINA Development In Limelight

Navi Mumbai International Airport Inauguration Puts NAINA Development In Limelight

Mumbai: Cuffe Parade Residents Plan To Reclaim Section Of CPRA Greens Garden Encroached During...

Mumbai: Cuffe Parade Residents Plan To Reclaim Section Of CPRA Greens Garden Encroached During...

Maharashtra Govt Undertakes Major Bureaucratic Shuffle Ahead Of 2027 Nashik Kumbh Mela; Details...

Maharashtra Govt Undertakes Major Bureaucratic Shuffle Ahead Of 2027 Nashik Kumbh Mela; Details...

Maharashtra Politics: Sharad Lad, Son Of NCP (SP) MLC Arun Lad, & Multiple Local Leaders From...

Maharashtra Politics: Sharad Lad, Son Of NCP (SP) MLC Arun Lad, & Multiple Local Leaders From...

'Small Life, Big Impact': 9-Year-Old Alibaug Girl's Organ Donation Gives Life To Multiple Patients

'Small Life, Big Impact': 9-Year-Old Alibaug Girl's Organ Donation Gives Life To Multiple Patients