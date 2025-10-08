Maharashtra Govt Undertakes Major Bureaucratic Shuffle Ahead Of 2027 Nashik Kumbh Mela; Details Inside | X - @CMOMaharashtra

Mumbai: The state government has carried out major bureaucratic changes in preparation for the Nashik Kumbh Mela scheduled in 2027. Massive development works worth around Rs 14,000 crore are being planned as part of the Mela preparations.

About The Transfers

Out of the eight transfers of the IAS officers, four have been connected to Nashik. Jalaj Sharma, the district collector of Nashik, has been transferred as the metropolitan commissioner of the Nashik Metropolitan Region Development Authority. Ayush Prasad, the district collector of Jalgaon, will take over as the new collector for Nashik. Shekhar Singh, the commissioner of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, has been posted as the commissioner of Nashik, Kumbh Mela, a post that has been specially created.

Manik Gursal, metropolitan commissioner of the Nashik Metropolitan Region Development Authority, has been transferred as the managing director of Maharashtra State Cooperative Tribal Development Corporation. In other changes, M Devendra Singh will be the new member secretary of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board. He will replace the incumbent, Avinash Dhakne. Sanjay Kolte, who is currently managing director of Shivshahi Punarvasan Prakalp, will be the new sugar commissioner at Pune.

Manoj Jindal, the joint managing director of MSRDC, will take over as the new collector for Ratnagiri. Rohan Ghuge, who is the chief executive officer of zilla parishad Thane, has been appointed as the district collector of Jalgaon.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/