Maharashtra Govt transfers 13 IAS officers

Mumbai: In a major reshuffle, the Maharashtra Government on Friday transferred 13 IAS officers. Former Chief Electoral Officer Ashwani Kumar, IAS (1987), who was replaced by the BJP-led government ahead of assembly elections last year, has been posted as Managing Director, Maharashtra State Financial Corporation.

Former Food and Drugs Administration Commissioner AB Ubale, IAS (2004), who was recently removed from the post, has been appointed as Managing Director, Maharashtra State Cotton Growers Marketing Federation. Ubale replaces N Nawin Sona, IAS (2000) who has been transferred as Member Secretary, Rest of Maharashtra Statutory Board.

Ashwani Kumar had dealt with two complaints against PM Modi for alleged violation of code of conduct for his speeches in Latur and Wardha on April 1 during the Lok Sabha election campaign. As far as Ubale is concerned, he was not getting along well with the FDA Minister Dr Rajendra Shingane.

AS Ranga Naik, IAS (2009) Commissioner, MGNREGS, Nagpur has been posted as Joint Chief Executive Officer, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation. MB Warbhuwan, IAS (2010) will take over as Joint Secretary, General Administration Department, Mantralaya, Mumbai (by partial modification in the order dated 19.10.2020).

DB Halde, IAS (2010) Managing Director, Maharashtra State Co-operative Marketing Federation has been posted as Director Other Backward Bahujan Welfare, Pune, while Shanmugrajan S IAS (2013) Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Buldhana has been posted as Collector, Washim.

The government has appointed Manisha Khatri, IAS (2014) Member Secretary, Vidharbha Statutory Development Board, Nagpur as Director General, VANAMATI, Nagpur, Buvneswari S IAS (2015) Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Bhandara as Chief Executive Officer, Smart City, Nagpur and Bhagyashree Vispute, IAS (2017), Assistant Collector and Project Officer, ITDP, Pandharkawada, Dist. Yavatmal, as Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Buldhana.

Further, Vivek Johnson, IAS (2018), Assistant Collector and Project Officer, ITDP, Bhandara, Dist. Bhandata has been posted as Assistant Collector and Project Officer, ITDP, Pandharkawada, Dist Yavatmal, A.G.Ramod, (Appointment by Promotion in IAS) President, District Caste Certificate Scrutiny Committee, Osmanabad as Additional Divisional Commissioner, Pune Division, Pune and VS Moon (Appointment by Promotion in IAS) President, District Caste Certificate Scrutiny Committee, Chandrapur as Chief Executive Officer, Zila Parishad, Bhandara.