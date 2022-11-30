Maharashtra Govt to partially roll back plastic ban, to issue notification soon | PTI

In a major policy decision, the Shinde Fadnavis government has decided to partially roll back the ban imposed on plastic in 2018 (during the BJP-led government). The government’s move is expected to give much-needed relief to the plastic industry. The government has taken a crucial decision to allow all single-use items made of compostable plastic, bags made of polypropylene, of not less than 60 grams per square meter (GSM), and plastic items of less than 50 microns used by industries for packaging and other such purposes. However, this will be permitted by laying down some conditions.

The government took this decision at the meeting on Tuesday chaired by the Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde, who was accompanied by the Deputy Chief Minister Mr Devendra Fadnavis. The government’s decision will be in line with the Centre’s policy on the plastic ban. A senior environment department official said that the government will soon issue the government resolution in this regard after the go-ahead from the Chief Minister.

The officer explained the difference between the plastic produced out of petrochemicals and fossil fuels and compostable plastic. According to him, the use of plastic items below 50 microns will be permitted. However, he said it would be only for industries that will point out that their productivity is taking a toll because of the ban on plastic.

The Maharashtra Government on March 23, 2018, issued a notification, imposing a ban on the manufacturing, use, sale, distribution and storage of all plastic materials like one-time-use bags, spoons, plates, PET and PETE bottles and also thermocol items. The government decided against plastic to check the damage caused to the environment.

The banned items included single-use disposable dishes, cups, plates, glasses, forks, bowls, containers, plastic packaging to wrap or store products, and packaging of food items and food grain material. Thereafter, the government on April 11, 2018, lifted the ban on PET and PETE bottles.

