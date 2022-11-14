Mumbai student aims to make city police stations more environment friendly

Aimaan Zakaria with Mumbai Police Joint Commissioner (Law and order) Vishwas Nangre-Patil | FPJ

Joint Commissioner (Law and Order) of Mumbai police, Vishwas Nangre-Patil, recently interacted with a young student who had put together a presentation on how to make police stations more environment friendly.

The student, Aimaan Zakaria (16) is a Grade 11 student at the Aditya Birla World Academy.

"Even as our cities are modernising, we need to acknowledge the environmental costs we are paying for progress. My attempt with this presentation came from a personal observation of visiting a police station for passport verification. I realised government offices are cash-strapped and this is an attempt at improving the working conditions of the police. We need to care for those who care for us,” Zakaria said.

Plan to make stations environment-friendly

Aimaan's plan included introduction of air-purifying local plants and making stations plasic-free. His plans also included having a more sophisticated water and waste management system.

Nangre-Patil, as the Law and Order Joint Commissioner, is responsible for the city’s police stations and force. He was impressed with the young student’s presentation, posed some questions on climate change, and said he would be happy to incorporate the suggestions.

He also presented Zakaria with a signed copy of his book ‘Head Held High’.

Nangre-Patil fought terrorists at Taj Hotel during 26/11

Zakaria was thrilled to meet a real-life hero as Nangre-Patil

fought terrorists at the Taj Mahal hotel during the 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai.