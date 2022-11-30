Mumbai: SRCC Children’s Hospital launches 'Know Your Child’s HQ' programme for a healthier tomorrow of your child

Representative Image | Pixabay

Mumbai: In current times, the prevalence of heart, lungs, brain, kidney and other organ related disorders and diseases have increased and are found at the onset of adulthood. Primary reasons for this are poor lifestyle management and missing out on early unobserved health issues. So, it is ‘Today’ we need to focus on our children to give them a healthier ‘Tomorrow’.

The upbringing of a child is important to any parent, and it comes with measuring various aspects of mental and physical growth. Benchmarking these quotients helps parents to define the steps ahead. Schools and other institutions have a regular practice of measuring Intelligence Quotient and Emotional Quotient. Unfortunately, Health Quotient has never been much popular in our Indian environment specific to children. We at Narayana Health SRCC Children’s Hospital, Mumbai, one of the leaders in Paediatric Healthcare in India, have created this assessment-based HQ for children to help parents and guardians address the children’s known or unnoticed health needs.

We as parents sometimes may miss out on our children’s minute health issues till a symptom is seen. Participating in this HQ will give parents an opportunity to understand their children’s health status.

SRCC Children’s Hospital, managed by Narayana Health (Mumbai), one of the leaders in Paediatric Healthcare in India has created this HQ for children to help parents and guardians address the children’s known or unnoticed health needs.

Launch of “Know your Child’s HQ” program

At the event of the launch of “Know your Child’s HQ”, Dr Soonu Udani, Medical Director of SRCC Children’s Hospital, managed by Narayana Health said “Of course children are different at different ages, and what a child needs when he/she is two or three months old will be different from a child who is two to three years old. So, this HQ actually crosses all borders and helps the parents identify the risk issues, if any, in different age groups. Parents can take just five minutes to fill up the questionnaire and submit”.

This questionnaire in the HQ covers the basic elements like Health, Hygiene, Milestones and Lifestyle to ascertain the Health Quotient of a child based on the following scoring system.

Less than 10: The child is adjudged healthy.Between 10-20: The child’s health is considered not a matter of concern but not great too.

Between 20-30: The child’s health score is defined as ‘Not healthy’ and, therefore, is advisable to check with a Paediatrician.

More than 30: Your child’s health is classified as ‘Poor’ which requires Paediatrician immediately.

And if any child suffers from convulsion, it is advisable to check with a Paediatric Neurologist on an immediate basis.

Dr. Mahesh Balsekar, the senior consultant - Paediatric Medicine of SRCC Children’s Hospital, managed by Narayana Health opined “The priority in medicine, particularly in children, needs to shift from curative care to preventive care. This involves promoting good health through healthy lifestyles and preventing disease with early diagnosis and treatment.”

The hospital invited more than 200 school children from different Schools of Mumbai. The children shared their thoughts regarding their goal in life. Dr. Udani and Dr. Balsekar made them understand the importance of taking care of their health for a fit and fine tomorrow. The juggler enthralled the little minds with his uncanny sense of balance, one of the key lessons of life. With waving of hands, and the following tricks, the wizard took the little ones to the world of magic.