Maharashtra govt to give ₹500 stipend to ITI students

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has decided to give a stipend of ₹ 500 to all students in ITIs.

A web portal for career guidance too will be started very soon, skill development minister Mangalprabhat Lodha announced as he inaugurated the Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj career guidance camp here on Saturday.

Career helpline

A special career helpline too would be started soon in order to guide the students from the state about the various career options, the minister for skills, employment, entrepreneurship and innovation said.

The business education and training directorate under the skills development department has planned a mega scheme to organize career guidance camps in all 288 assembly segments across the state. The minister inaugurated first such at the Don Bosco industrial training institute at Kurla on Saturday.

Camps to be conducted till June 6

Over 3000 students participated in the camp where various stalls were set up that gave information on various career opportunities, government schemes about employment and entrepreneurship, domestic and international scholarships, education loan schemes etc. The camp had facilities for career counseling of parents as well as students along with guidance from experts.

These camps will be conducted till June 6 so that the students would be updated before the new academic year begins, the minister said.

Principal secretary of the department Manisha Verma, said that skilling, upskilling and multi-skilling is the need of the hour and the camp would orient the students in that direction.