Maharashtra govt to fill MPSC posts in the state, says Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said that the cabinet in a meeting today decided to fill the vacancies for MPSC posts in the state. The deputy CM and NCP leader also directed that all legal formalities should be completed by September 30 to fill the vacancies in MPSCs in the state.

In addition, soldiers are recruited in every state however, due to the pandemic, this recruitment did not take place in Maharashtra last year, therefore the recruitment of soldiers shall be done in compliance with the entire rules this year.

Ajit Pawar also said that the state government has instructed the concerned police officers to give the opportunity to the boys and girls if there is any recruitment in the state.

Meanwhile, at a time when the state is facing shortage of staff, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took a stern note of various departments not sending requisition letters to Maharashtra Public Service Commission for hiring more staff.

Few days ago, the Maharashtra government decided to train 2,000 OBC students for the MPSC exams and 1,000 for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams.

State Disaster Management Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said talks are also underway with aviation companies to impart pilot training to 25 students each year.

The state government has sanctioned funds to the tune of Rs 150 crore for Mahajyoti (Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research and Training Institute), of which Rs 40 crore have been disbursed, he said.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 03:37 PM IST