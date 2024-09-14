Maharashtra Govt To Establish Marathi Gymkhana In South Mumbai, Aiming To Strengthen Cultural Presence Before Assembly Elections

Deepak Kesarkar | ANI

Mumbai: In a strategic move to woo the Marathi electorate ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, the Maharashtra government has announced plans to establish a Marathi Gymkhana in South Mumbai, mirroring the existing community clubs like the Islam Gymkhana and Parsi Gymkhana. The initiative is expected to resonate with local residents and cater to the cultural and recreational needs of the Marathi-speaking community.

According to sources, the civic body has been tasked with identifying a suitable plot of land for the proposed facility, which is set to become a hub for Marathi culture and community activities in the heart of the city. Its membership will be restricted exclusively to individuals from the Marathi community.

The announcement was made by Marathi Language Minister, Deepak Kesarkar, on Friday. Speaking at a press conference, Kesarkar emphasized the importance of the new gymkhana in maintaining the cultural presence of the Marathi people in Mumbai, a city where several other ethnic communities already have dedicated spaces. The move aims to provide the Marathi-speaking populace with a distinct hub in the southern part of the metropolis.

“We are actively searching for a suitable location in South Mumbai for the gymkhana. As the guardian minister of Mumbai, I have instructed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to help identify an appropriate spot for this venture,” Kesarkar stated.

He further added, “The gymkhana will serve as a space for Marathi people to gather, engage in cultural and physical activities, and uphold their rich heritage in a city where such a facility has long been desired.”

Alongside the announcement of the Marathi Gymkhana, plans for a Marathi Language Department building at Marine Lines were unveiled. Kesarkar confirmed that a contractor has already been selected, and the foundation-laying ceremony (Bhoomipujan) for this building will take place before the model code of conduct for the upcoming elections comes into force. The building is expected to rise five or six floors high, constrained by local height regulations.

Similarly, a Sahitya Bhavan will be constructed in Navi Mumbai, with plans to perform its Bhoomipujan shortly.

With these announcements, the Maharashtra government continues to push forward on its agenda of preserving Marathi culture while simultaneously modernizing the state’s educational landscape. The new Marathi Gymkhana, a symbol of cultural pride are expected to leave a lasting impact on Mumbai and the state at large.