 Maharashtra Govt To Develop 'Namo Gardens' In 394 Municipal Councils & Nagar Panchayats
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Govt To Develop 'Namo Gardens' In 394 Municipal Councils & Nagar Panchayats

Maharashtra Govt To Develop 'Namo Gardens' In 394 Municipal Councils & Nagar Panchayats

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde today announced that all municipal councils and nagar panchayats across Maharashtra will soon have a uniquely developed garden under a special scheme. Each of these gardens will be named “Namo Udyan” (Namo Garden), dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 75th birthday.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 02:02 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Govt To Develop 'Namo Gardens' In 394 Municipal Councils & Nagar Panchayats | File Photo

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde today announced that all municipal councils and nagar panchayats across Maharashtra will soon have a uniquely developed garden under a special scheme. Each of these gardens will be named “Namo Udyan” (Namo Garden), dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 75th birthday.

A fund of ₹1 crore has been sanctioned for the development of each garden, benefitting a total of 394 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in the state. “This is Maharashtra’s special gift to Prime Minister Modi on his birthday,” said Deputy CM Shinde while making the announcement.

To encourage innovation and quality in urban development, the government will also organize divisional-level competitions among the newly developed gardens. From each division, three municipal bodies will be selected for awards.

Read Also
'This Is Some Crazy Stuff...': ₹998 Crore Nagpur Flyover Built 1.5 Metre Above Family's Balcony...
article-image

The prize money will be given as additional development funds:

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Govt To Develop 'Namo Gardens' In 394 Municipal Councils & Nagar Panchayats
Maharashtra Govt To Develop 'Namo Gardens' In 394 Municipal Councils & Nagar Panchayats
Mumbai: 32-Year-Old Woman Dies By Suicide In Santacruz; Partner Takes Body To Parents' Home
Mumbai: 32-Year-Old Woman Dies By Suicide In Santacruz; Partner Takes Body To Parents' Home
Government To Raise Funds In PSU Banks, Here’s Why This Move Matters For India’s Banking Sector
Government To Raise Funds In PSU Banks, Here’s Why This Move Matters For India’s Banking Sector
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Starts Receiving Android 16-Based One UI 8 Software: How To Update
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Starts Receiving Android 16-Based One UI 8 Software: How To Update

₹5 crore for first place

₹3 crore for second place

₹1 crore for third place

Deputy CM Shinde emphasized that the initiative will not only beautify urban areas but also provide citizens with green spaces that promote health, community engagement, and environmental sustainability.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 32-Year-Old Woman Dies By Suicide In Santacruz; Partner Takes Body To Parents' Home

Mumbai: 32-Year-Old Woman Dies By Suicide In Santacruz; Partner Takes Body To Parents' Home

Supreme Court Cancels Bail Of Chhota Rajan In 2001 Mumbai Hotelier Murder Case

Supreme Court Cancels Bail Of Chhota Rajan In 2001 Mumbai Hotelier Murder Case

Mumbai: Red Paint Thrown At Meenatai Thackeray's Statue At Shivaji Park; Raj Thackeray Visits Site,...

Mumbai: Red Paint Thrown At Meenatai Thackeray's Statue At Shivaji Park; Raj Thackeray Visits Site,...

Maharashtra Onion Farmers Protest Exclusion From Price Decline Meeting, Citing 'Empty Promises' From...

Maharashtra Onion Farmers Protest Exclusion From Price Decline Meeting, Citing 'Empty Promises' From...

Navi Mumbai: Public Demonstration Held Over Alleged Corruption At Belapur Deputy Registrar's Office;...

Navi Mumbai: Public Demonstration Held Over Alleged Corruption At Belapur Deputy Registrar's Office;...