Maharashtra Govt To Develop 'Namo Gardens' In 394 Municipal Councils & Nagar Panchayats | File Photo

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde today announced that all municipal councils and nagar panchayats across Maharashtra will soon have a uniquely developed garden under a special scheme. Each of these gardens will be named “Namo Udyan” (Namo Garden), dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 75th birthday.

A fund of ₹1 crore has been sanctioned for the development of each garden, benefitting a total of 394 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in the state. “This is Maharashtra’s special gift to Prime Minister Modi on his birthday,” said Deputy CM Shinde while making the announcement.

To encourage innovation and quality in urban development, the government will also organize divisional-level competitions among the newly developed gardens. From each division, three municipal bodies will be selected for awards.

The prize money will be given as additional development funds:

₹5 crore for first place

₹3 crore for second place

₹1 crore for third place

Deputy CM Shinde emphasized that the initiative will not only beautify urban areas but also provide citizens with green spaces that promote health, community engagement, and environmental sustainability.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/