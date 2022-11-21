Maharashtra Govt sets up state-level coordination committee to address problems of poultry sector | Representative pic

The Maharashtra Government on Monday set up an 11-member state-level coordination committee headed by the Animal Husbandry Commissioner to address the issues faced by private poultry keepers, farmers and private poultry companies.

The committee will have the mandate to see the implementation of the agreement between the farmers and poultry companies and settle the grievances raised by the farmers. The farmers are demanding that the companies purchase birds and eggs from them.

The animal husbandry and dairy development minister Mr Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil-Patil on November 4 had announced that a state-level coordination committee will be established after his meeting with the representatives of the poultry industry. The poultry farming segment in Maharashtra, with an annual turnover of over Rs 35,000 crore, has flourished with the joint efforts of farmers and private investors.

The committee will also go into the problems regarding raising broilers and layer chickens. Broilers are raised for meat, while layers are grown for eggs.

Farmers are demanding that electricity be charged at an agricultural rate for poultry businesses and that the Gram Panchayat tax be reduced.

"Measures will be taken to amend the terms and conditions of this agreement so that the agreement made between the companies and the poultry professionals should not be one-sided and should serve the interests of both the poultry professionals and the companies,’’ said Mr Vikhe-Patil. He added that injustice will not be allowed for poultry professionals.

