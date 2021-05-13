Maharashtra govt reconstitutes Sugarcane Price Control Board, appoints 10 non-government members

Maharashtra Government has reconstituted the Sugarcane Price Control Board which has the mandate to decide sugarcane price payable to the farmers, which shall be in addition to the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) decided by the central government under the provisions of the Sugarcane (Control) order, 1966, on revenue sharing basis.

The government has appointed 10 non-government members on the Sugarcane Price Control Board chaired by Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte. Of the 10 non-government members three are from the cooperative sugar factories, two from the private sugar mills and five are farmers’ representatives.

The government has appointed three members of cooperative factories including senior NCP legislator and Vitthalrao Shinde Cooperative Sugar Factory Chairman, former minister and the Jawahar Cooperative Sugar Factory Director Prakash Awade and Bhaurao Cooperative Sugar Factory Director Subhash Kalyankar. Two representatives of private sugar factories comprise the Dwarkadhish Cooperative Sugar Factory Chairman Shankar Sawant and the Siddhi Sugar and Allied Industries Managing Director Avinash Jadhav.

The five representatives of farmers include Balasaheb Pathare, Pandit Sarang, Krishna Kokre, Shivaji Patil and Sanjay Mane.

In addition, the Board also consists of secretaries of departments of finance, cooperation and agriculture as its members and Commissioner of Sugar as ex-officio member secretary.

The parameters for deciding the sugarcane prices include the value of sugar, the value of bagasse, the value of molasses, the value of press mud and the harvesting and transport cost.