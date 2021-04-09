Ambulance transporting COVID-19 patient stops for sugarcane juice in Madhya Pradesh; video goes viral

Even as Madhya Pradesh announces a weekend lockdown as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, not everyone appears to be taking the situation seriously. In a video that has since gone viral, an ambulance transporting a COVID-19 positive patient made a pit stop to sample sugarcane juice. A video of the incident shows two PPE clad individuals waiting for their beverage of choice, while a patient appears to be lying within the vehicle.

A video of the shocking incident was posted on Twitter by NDTV's Anurag Dwary, and shows the person with his mask around his chin, standing on the side of the road next to the stall. His colleague sits in the front passenger seat with the door of the parked vehicle propped open.

According to the report, the incident took place in Shahdol district, but it is unclear when exactly the incident occurred. The bystander shooting the video can be heard repeatedly exclaiming over the fact that the PPE-clad individual had stopped while transporting a patient, and was not even wearing a mask initially.

"I don't have corona. I am just transporting the patient. Let me drink," retorts the health worker.