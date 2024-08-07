Maharashtra Govt Recognizes 'Thelari' Caste As Dhangars, Issues New GR

Mumbai: The state government has decided to consider the 'Thelari' caste as Dhangars in Maharashtra. A GR has been issued pertaining to this by the government.
About The 'Thelari' Group Of People
'Thelari' people are found in Dhule, Nandurbar, Nashik and Jalgaon districts. These people are shepherds and live in jungle areas. The state government has made a new list of scheduled classes, scheduled tribes,and nomadic tribes after suggestions made by the state backward class commission.