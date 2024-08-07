 Maharashtra Govt Recognizes 'Thelari' Caste As Dhangars, Issues New GR
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Govt Recognizes 'Thelari' Caste As Dhangars, Issues New GR

Maharashtra Govt Recognizes 'Thelari' Caste As Dhangars, Issues New GR

'Thelari' people are found in Dhule, Nandurbar, Nashik and Jalgaon districts. These people are shepherds and live in jungle areas.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 07, 2024, 10:32 AM IST
article-image
File Photo

Mumbai: The state government has decided to consider the 'Thelari' caste as Dhangars in Maharashtra. A GR has been issued pertaining to this by the government.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena Leader Anand Adsul Accuses BJP Of Betrayal, Warns Of Legal Challenge To...
article-image

About The 'Thelari' Group Of People

'Thelari' people are found in Dhule, Nandurbar, Nashik and Jalgaon districts. These people are shepherds and live in jungle areas. The state government has made a new list of scheduled classes, scheduled tribes,and nomadic tribes after suggestions made by the state backward class commission.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Govt Recognizes 'Thelari' Caste As Dhangars, Issues New GR

Maharashtra Govt Recognizes 'Thelari' Caste As Dhangars, Issues New GR

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena Leader Anand Adsul Accuses BJP Of Betrayal, Warns Of Legal Challenge To...

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena Leader Anand Adsul Accuses BJP Of Betrayal, Warns Of Legal Challenge To...

Maharashtra’s Mahayuti Govt Pledges ₹10 Crore Each As Aid For Flood-Hit Assam & Landslide-Hit...

Maharashtra’s Mahayuti Govt Pledges ₹10 Crore Each As Aid For Flood-Hit Assam & Landslide-Hit...

Video: Swords Brandished, Shops Vandalised By Goons In Thane's Rabodi; Case Filed

Video: Swords Brandished, Shops Vandalised By Goons In Thane's Rabodi; Case Filed

Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray To Hold Key Meeting With Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi In...

Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray To Hold Key Meeting With Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi In...