 Maharashtra: Shiv Sena Leader Anand Adsul Accuses BJP Of Betrayal, Warns Of Legal Challenge To Navneet Rana’s Caste Certificate
“I was promised the governor's post by Home Minister Amit Shah. I have decided to wait for another 15 days, or else I would challenge the caste validity certificate of Navneet Rana," Adsul told media persons.

Updated: Wednesday, August 07, 2024, 10:18 AM IST
Mumbai: Blaming the BJP for reneging on the promise of appointing him as the governor, Shiv Sena leader Anand Adsul has announced he will wait for 15 days or else would challenge the caste validity of Navneet Rana, who lost as the BJP candidate from Amravati.

Adsul, who was MoS in the Atal Behari Vajpayee government, represented the Amravati LS constituency in 2009 and 2014.

Statement Of Shiv Sena Leader Anand Adsul

Reacting to his statement, MLA Ravi Rana, husband of Navneet Rana, said Adsul has lost his mental balance and needs medical treatment, expenses for which I am ready to bear, he said. Cpt Abhijeet Adsul, son of Anand Adsul, has also expressed his displeasure over the denial of the governor's post to his father.

