 Maharashtra: Govt Launches Chief Minister’s Annapurna Scheme Providing 3 Free Gas Cylinder Refills Annually For Impoverished Families
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Govt Launches Chief Minister’s Annapurna Scheme Providing 3 Free Gas Cylinder Refills Annually For Impoverished Families

Maharashtra: Govt Launches Chief Minister’s Annapurna Scheme Providing 3 Free Gas Cylinder Refills Annually For Impoverished Families

To avail of the benefits of this scheme, beneficiaries are required to complete e-KYC verification at their respective gas agencies. Additionally, it is essential for beneficiaries to link their bank accounts with their Aadhaar numbers, as advised by the Department of Food and Civil Supplies.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 03, 2024, 03:05 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | ANI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has announced the Chief Minister's Annapurna Scheme, which offers three free gas cylinder refills annually to impoverished families in the state. To avail of the benefits of this scheme, beneficiaries are required to complete e-KYC verification at their respective gas agencies. Additionally, it is essential for beneficiaries to link their bank accounts with their Aadhaar numbers, as advised by the Department of Food and Civil Supplies.

The scheme aims to provide women from poor families with a smoke-free cooking environment and improve their health by promoting the use of LPG gas, which is the safest option. However, many gas users cannot afford to refill their cylinders at market rates, leading them to resort to deforestation, which harms the environment.

To address this issue, the Chief Minister's Annapurna Scheme has been introduced. Under this scheme, beneficiaries of the Prime Minister's Ujjwala Yojana and the Chief Minister's "Majhichi Ladki Bahin" Scheme will receive three free gas cylinder refills annually.

Read Also
Vishalgad Violence: Maharashtra Government Approves Additional Aid Package For Gajapur Village
article-image

The government put conditions on the beneficiaries like the gas connection must be in the woman's name. Beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana are eligible for this new scheme.

Families eligible under the Chief Minister 'Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme' will also qualify, Only one beneficiary per family, as per the ration card, will be eligible. The scheme applies exclusively to customers with 14.2 kg gas cylinders.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bombay HC Finds Mandates Of Maintenance And Welfare Of Parents And Senior Citizens Act Still...

Bombay HC Finds Mandates Of Maintenance And Welfare Of Parents And Senior Citizens Act Still...

2023 Malwani Demolition: Bombay HC Asks State To Reply To Plea By Medha Patkar

2023 Malwani Demolition: Bombay HC Asks State To Reply To Plea By Medha Patkar

Mumbai: Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddique & 7 Others Booked For Obstructing SRA Survey In Bandra

Mumbai: Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddique & 7 Others Booked For Obstructing SRA Survey In Bandra

Bombay HC Directs BMC To Form Animal Welfare Committee Within 15 Days To Address Man-Dog Conflict In...

Bombay HC Directs BMC To Form Animal Welfare Committee Within 15 Days To Address Man-Dog Conflict In...

₹1,566 Crore Road Work: Controversial Contractor Likely To Be Dropped Due To Poll Pressure

₹1,566 Crore Road Work: Controversial Contractor Likely To Be Dropped Due To Poll Pressure