Maharashtra Govt Hikes Vehicle Purchase Limits For Ministers, Judges And Bureaucrats; EVs Get 20% Extra Leeway | Representational Image

After sanctioning four new swanky vehicles costing Rs 1.5 Crore for Raj Bhavan, the state government on Wednesday decided to hike the price limit for cars meant for ministers, high court judges, the chairman and members of various statutory authorities, and bureaucrats.

Revised Limits for Ministers and Judges

The hike approved by the government ranges from Rs 3 to 6 lakhs from the previous amounts. With an intention to promote the usage of electric vehicles, the state has, for the first time, allowed a 20 per cent additional increase for the purchase of such vehicles.

There is no price limit for vehicle purchase meant for the usage of the governor, chief minister, deputy chief minister, chief justice of the high court and the lokayukta. For the ministers, high court judges, deputy lokayukta and the chief secretary, vehicles worth Rs 30 lakh can be purchased. Previously, the ceiling was Rs 25 lakh.

GST and Taxes Excluded

The purchase limit prescribed in February last year included the registration charges and the accessories. But now the price value excludes the GST, Motor Vehicle Tax and registration, which can be paid separately, which will facilitate the purchase of high-end vehicles meant for all the state dignitaries.

The advocate general, chief information commissioner, chairman of the state public service commission, state election commissioner, state chief right to services commissioner and the secretaries of various state departments in Mantralaya can purchase vehicles up to Rs 25 lakhs. The previous limit was Rs 20 lakh.

No Ceiling for Top Dignitaries

Similarly, the state information commissioner, members of the state public service commission and the commissioner for right to services can purchase vehicles up to Rs 20 lakh, which is Rs 3 lakh higher than the previous limit.

The biggest hike has been approved for the district collectors, chief executive officers, police commissioners, district police chiefs, principal district judges, registrar general and registrars at the high court. They can purchase vehicles priced up to Rs 15 lakh, which is Rs 6 lakh more than the previous limit set by the government. Interestingly, the additional district collectors have joined this category for the first time.