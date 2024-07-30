Maharashtra: Govt Grants ₹3 Crore To 1,500 Dindis For Ashadhi Ekadashi; CM Eknath Shinde Praised For Initiatives

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | ANI

Mumbai: In a notable development related to the Ashadhi Ekadashi pilgrimage, the Maharashtra government has distributed Rs 3 crore in grants to 1,500 dindis (pilgrim groups) participating in the event. Haribhakt Parayan (H.B.P.) Akshay Maharaj Bhosale, Maharashtra State President of the Shiv Sena Dharmveer Spiritual Sena, announced this at a press conference on Monday.

This year, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had announced a grant of Rs 20,000 for each dindi, a first of its kind. Bhosale expressed that the grants were disbursed before the return journey, bringing joy among the millions of pilgrims. He praised the Chief Minister for making administrative decisions that enhanced the pilgrimage experience, making this year's Ashadhi Ekadashi celebrations particularly gratifying for the devotees.

Bhosale also acknowledged the government's efforts in providing various facilities during the pilgrimage, including clean drinking water, fruit juices, health services, and sanitation. He highlighted that financial aid of Rs 5 lakh is being extended to the families of pilgrims who passed away during the event. Additionally, forms for the "Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme" were distributed to participating women under the leadership of Legislative Council Vice-Chairperson Neelam Gorhe.

This year, over 1.5 million pilgrims visited Pandharpur. The health services included 258 temporary medical camps and 136 Hirakani centers focused on women's health. The "Nirmal Wari" initiative ensured that villages along the pilgrimage route were cleaned within eight hours. Bhosale also noted that Chief Minister Shinde, along with MP Dr. Shrikant Shinde, walked from Wakhri to Pandharpur, actively participating in the pilgrimage.

The Chief Minister's decisions, including the establishment of the Warkari Mahamandal and the implementation of the Tirthadarshan Yojana, have been well-received by the Warkari community. Bhosale criticized some opposition figures for merely staging photo opportunities and pretending to support pilgrims, while the government has demonstrated genuine commitment to their welfare.